Evedo (EVED) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.