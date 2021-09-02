Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Exelixis by 82.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 408,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

