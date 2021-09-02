Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $64,576.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,590.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.86 or 0.07587921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01337412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00367579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00136641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00364182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00347064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

