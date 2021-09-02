Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 8,200 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

