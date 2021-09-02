Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 48.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $507,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 120,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,605. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

