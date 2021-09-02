Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

