Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Shares Up 6%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

