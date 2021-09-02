EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.38% of EZCORP worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,124. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $385.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

