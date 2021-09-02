Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) versus Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Financial Review

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.13 $257.80 million $1.06 27.42

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ezenia! and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $28.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42%

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

