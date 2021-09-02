F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

