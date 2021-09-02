F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 2.7%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 1,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 588,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

