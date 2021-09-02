Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.