Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.96

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 55409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

