Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

