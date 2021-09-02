FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

NYSE ESTC opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Elastic has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

