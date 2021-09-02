FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

