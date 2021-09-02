FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

