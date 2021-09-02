FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

