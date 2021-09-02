FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Relx by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.