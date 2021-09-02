FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

