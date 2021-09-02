FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 413.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

