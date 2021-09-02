FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,552.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,478.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,312.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

