Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target upped by Truist from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

