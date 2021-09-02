Feellike (FLL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,301.54 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00156780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.47 or 0.07691616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,284.55 or 0.99955336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00796679 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

