Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,839 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ferro worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $105,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $209,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,238,000.

FOE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOE. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

