FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Buys $35,743.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FGEN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

