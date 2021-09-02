Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

