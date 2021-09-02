Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.51

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 22737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

