Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.43. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 4,751 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

