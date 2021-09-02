Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$613,738.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,678,490.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$540,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

