Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.68 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $157.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

