Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,946,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 209.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.85. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.