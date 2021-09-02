Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

