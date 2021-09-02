Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

