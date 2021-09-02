Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,217 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.24 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.