Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,760 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

