First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $23,675.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 1,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

