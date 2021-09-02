First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

FHB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 14,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

