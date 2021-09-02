First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Plans Dividend of $1.08

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30.
First Keystone Company Profile
