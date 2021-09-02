First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. 46,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,188. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

