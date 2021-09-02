First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 284.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

