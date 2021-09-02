First National Trust Co Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.77. 9,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

