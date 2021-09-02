First National Trust Co Sells 876 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

