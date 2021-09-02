First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FPAFY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 52,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

