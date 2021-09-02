FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.78

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

