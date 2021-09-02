Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.18. 44,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

