Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.300 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $112.43 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.29.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.