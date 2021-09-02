Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $112.43 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.