Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,836 call options on the company. This is an increase of 641% compared to the typical volume of 923 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,779 shares of company stock valued at $17,348,968. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Five9 by 124.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.51. 86,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.90. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

