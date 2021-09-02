FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $263.86. The company had a trading volume of 289,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,128. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

